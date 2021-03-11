BJP resorting to vendetta politics, alleges Congress

jammu, June 11
The Congress’ J&K unit would hold a peaceful sit-in here against the BJP-led Central Government’s “politics of vendetta” on June 13, the day its leader Rahul Gandhi appears before officials of the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a money-laundering case, a party spokesperson said today.
The decision to stage a peaceful ‘dharna' on June 13 outside the party headquarters at Shaheedi Chowk here was taken at a meeting of senior leaders, chaired by Pradesh Congress Committee president GA Mir.
