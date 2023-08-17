BJP sacks Ladakh party vice-president over his 'role' in son eloping with Buddhist girl

Samaan Lateef
Srinagar, August 17
The BJP has sacked its Ladakh vice-president Nazir Ahmed over his alleged role in his son Manzoor Ahmed eloping with a Buddhist girl.
A meeting, chaired by the state president Phunchok Stanzin and attended by the executive members, was convened on Wednesday.
"We had given enough time to Nazir Ahmed to clarify his involvement in the issue," said Phunchok Stanzin.
"The incident is deemed unacceptable by all religious communities in Ladakh, as it jeopardises communal harmony and unity among people of the region," Stanzin said.
"As a result, a decision has been reached to promptly relieve Nazir Ahmed of his responsibilities as state vice-president and revoke his primary membership of the BIP with immediate effect," Stanzin said.
