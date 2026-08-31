BJP seeks death penalty for Kishtwar rape-death accused

The Jammu and Kashmir unit of the BJP on Sunday welcomed the transfer of the rape-and-death case of a minor in Kishtwar’s Chatroo area to the Crime Branch, calling it a significant step towards ensuring a fair probe and pushing for death penalty for those found responsible for the heinous crime.

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The case related to the alleged rape and subsequent death of a 15-year-old tribal girl in Kishtwar district was handed over to the Crime Branch for investigation on Saturday. The minor was allegedly raped by her school teacher over the last several months. She died on August 20 during a procedure to terminate her pregnancy.

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A Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Jammu and Kashmir Police has so far arrested six persons in connection with the case, including the teacher and a nurse.

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“We welcome the decision of the Jammu and Kashmir administration to transfer the high-profile case to the Crime Branch for a specialised investigation,” Jammu and Kashmir BJP vice-president and former minister Priya Sethi said in a statement here.

She expressed confidence that the agency will thoroughly investigate the matter and expose the chain of individuals involved, including anyone who attempted to suppress or conceal the crime.

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Sethi urged the administration to fast-track the legal proceedings to ensure swift justice for the victim’s family. “BJP stands firmly with the aggrieved family and will continue to demand the highest level of legal accountability until justice is fully served,” she said.

Condemning the incident, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader demanded death penalty for all accused involved in this heinous crime.

Terming the incident a “blot on humanity”, Sethi said those responsible for the sexual exploitation and untimely death of an innocent child deserve nothing less than capital punishment.

“This barbaric act has shaken the conscience of the entire society.... Monstrous acts against innocent children leave absolutely no room for leniency. The culprits must be met with the strictest punishment under the law, and a strong, exemplary message must be sent out so that no one ever dares to commit such a crime against our daughters again,” she said.