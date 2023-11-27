BJP to focus on social media drive ahead of Lok Sabha elections

Our Correspondent

Jammu, November 26

In the wake of Lok Sabha polls next year, the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Jammu and Kashmir unit held a meeting of party workers and social media cell on Sunday.

“It is the time to optimally use the potential of social media through a comprehensive campaign as in today’s digital world the onus of BJP’s clean sweep in 2024 Lok Sabha polls mainly lies on party’s strong social media wing,” said J&K BJP chief Ravinder Raina.

Raina said that social media is likely to play a pivotal role in shaping the narratives to influence electorate objectively and create public opinion in favour of the party. He said this will help party to shine in the ensuing Parliamentary polls and other political contests coming up in J&K in the times to come.

He asked the social media wing volunteers to rope in more technical savvy workforce and ensure that their commitment towards strengthening the party base remains extraordinary.

MP Jugal Kishore Sharma in his address, stressed upon party’s social media department for remaining focused with regard to generating the public opinions through social media platforms as he was of the opinion that this medium is the powerful tool to change the public mind and also disseminate information among masses.

Sharma said, “Under the changed scenario of elections, party’s upper hand on social media would mean its resounding victory. Therefore, the stakeholders should gird up loins to leave no gaps or shortcomings as a clean sweep in Lok Sabha polls in J&K is significant for the party to show its mettle”.

