BJP to highlight peace, progress under NDA rule

Jammu, March 22
The BJP media cell on Friday held a meeting to review its working at the party’s Bakshi Nagar office on Friday. The cell has been constituted by the party for the Jammu Lok Sabha constituency.
The meeting was attended by media team in-charge GL Raina and co in-charges Balbir Ram Rattan & Zorawar Singh Jamwal. Parliamentary constituency convener and former mayor Chander Mohan Gupta and constituency in-charge for Pravasi Workers Anil Rakwal also attended the meeting.
“The issue of effectively countering the false propaganda of the opposition parties was discussed at length,” a party member said.
The team also decided to highlight peace, progress and development achieved under the BJP-led Central government during the past about 10 years, he said. — OC
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
'No bar can keep me inside': Arvind Kejriwal writes from jail, wife reads out message
Delhi CM says don't hate BJP members because of my arrest; t...
6 Himachal Pradesh MLAs disqualified by Congress join BJP
Three Independent MLAs who submitted their resignations on F...
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal seeks police officer's removal from security for misconduct; court orders to preserve CCTV camera footage
The court noted that, according to the plea, while producing...
Death toll in Punjab's Sangrur hooch tragedy rises to 20, four-member SIT formed to supervise probe
The AAP government has been under fire from opposition parti...
60 dead, 145 injured in Russia concert hall attack; Islamic State group claims responsibility
It wasn't immediately clear what happened to the attackers a...