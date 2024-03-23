BJP to highlight peace, progress under NDA rule

Our Correspondent

Jammu, March 22

The BJP media cell on Friday held a meeting to review its working at the party’s Bakshi Nagar office on Friday. The cell has been constituted by the party for the Jammu Lok Sabha constituency.

The meeting was attended by media team in-charge GL Raina and co in-charges Balbir Ram Rattan & Zorawar Singh Jamwal. Parliamentary constituency convener and former mayor Chander Mohan Gupta and constituency in-charge for Pravasi Workers Anil Rakwal also attended the meeting.

“The issue of effectively countering the false propaganda of the opposition parties was discussed at length,” a party member said.

The team also decided to highlight peace, progress and development achieved under the BJP-led Central government during the past about 10 years, he said. — OC

