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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / BJP trying to bring down J&K govt, NC MLAs offered Rs 20-30 crore: CM Abdullah

BJP trying to bring down J&K govt, NC MLAs offered Rs 20-30 crore: CM Abdullah

Addressing a packed workers' convention at the mausoleum of his grandparents at Hazratbal on the 26th death anniversary of his grandmother, Akbar Jehan, Abdullah claims the BJP was using money power to buy his MLAs

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PTI
Srinagar, Updated At : 08:53 PM Jul 11, 2026 IST
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Jammu & Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah addresses a convention on the death anniversary of Begum Akbar Jehan Abdullah, wife of JKNC (then AJKMC) founder Sheikh Abdullah, at Hazratbal, in Srinagar on Saturday. ANI Photo
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Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister (CM) Omar Abdullah on Saturday accused the BJP of trying to bring down his government by engineering a split in the National Conference, claiming that his party MLAs were offered Rs 20-30 crore to switch sides.

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Addressing a packed workers' convention at the mausoleum of his grandparents at Hazratbal on the 26th death anniversary of his grandmother, Akbar Jehan, Abdullah claimed the BJP was using money power to buy his MLAs.

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"Attempts are being made to break the National Conference. After offering money and ministerial berths didn't work, the BJP is now telling my MLAs behind closed doors that 'come with us and we will give you statehood'," Abdullah claimed.

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The CM also claimed that a National Conference (NC) MLA from Jammu told him that he was offered Rs 20-30 crore and a ministerial berth to switch sides to the saffron camp.

"God bears witness that one MLA from Jammu told me that a BJP office-bearer, who is also a Supreme Court lawyer, offered him Rs 20-30 crore, a ministry, and statehood after asking him to support them. They think people's faith is so weak," he said.

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Exuding faith in his party colleagues, he asserted that NC MLAs will not sell themselves.

Abdullah said there is not a single legislator on the stage who will sell his integrity for Rs 30 crore, or even Rs 100 crore, because "we know that we are answerable to god".

Targeting the BJP, Abdullah added, "Don't think that we are so weak that you will make an entry through the back door. You will never reach the chair at the front through the back door. People have kept you at the back, and you will remain there."

Later, NC president Farooq Abdullah also said there were attempts to break his party. The senior Abdullah said such attempts have been made in the past as well, and asked his partymen not to be discouraged.

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