BJP urges Kashmiri Pandit employees not to flee

Our Correspondent

Jammu, June 5

Amid Hindu employees coming to Jammu following a spate of killings in Kashmir, the BJP today appealed to the Hindu employees not to leave the Valley. BJP’s J&K chief Ravinder Raina said it was Pakistan’s conspiracy to target Kashmiri Pandit and Dogra employees working in the Valley so that their exodus could be ensured.

The saffron party has been facing criticism over its failure to protect them in Kashmir. Raina said, “We have to stand together to scuttle the nefarious designs of Pakistan, which has chalked out the targeted-killing conspiracy to force out minorities and nationalist Muslims from the Valley.” “We are fighting a Pakistan-sponsored proxy war for the past 32 years and our Army, police and paramilitary forces have given a befitting reply by eliminating thousands of terrorists over the years to eliminate the evil designs of Pakistan,” Raina said, addressing a gathering of Kashmiri Pandits at the party headquarters here.

As per reports over 100 families of Kashmiri Pandit employees have already reached Jammu and many others are planning the same.

“We appeal to all nationalists, including Pandits, Dogras and those who have come from different parts of the country to stay back as we have to join hands to defeat the conspiracies of the enemies,” he said.

Meanwhile, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha appealed to the J&K people to isolate terror elements to promote peace. Addressing during an event of the Forest Department on World Environment Day, Sinha said J&K was witnessing another kind of pollution (terrorism) exported by a neighbouring country

Isolate terror elements: Sinha

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha appealed to the J&K people to isolate terror elements. Terrorists are targeting innocent people, he added.

Govt failed on security front: NCP

Targeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the NCP has said the Centre has failed to protect the lives of Hindus in J&K.

Only Maharashtra offered a safe passage to the displaced Pandits, while the BJP played with their sentiments, the party claimed.

#kashmiri pandit #manoj sinha