BJP using ‘smear campaign’ to shift focus from restoration of statehood, says NC

Jammu National Conference provincial president Ratan Lal Gupta on Thursday alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was using “smear campaign against the Chief Minister Omar Abdullah-led government to divert public attention from its own failures and broken promises in Jammu & Kashmir”.

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Interacting with the newly nominated women office-bearers of Jammu (urban) at Sher-e-Kashmir Bhawan, Gupta claimed that the BJP has lost the trust of the people by failing to fulfil the aspirations on the basis of which it sought their mandate.

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He said despite making tall promises of development, employment and prosperity, the BJP’s tenure left the region grappling with lack of infrastructure development, growing public disillusionment and unfulfilled commitments.

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“The people of Jammu were promised a new era of progress, but what they received instead was neglect, uncertainty and a widening trust deficit. The BJP betrayed the mandate it sought from the people by failing to deliver on its assurances,” he said.

Gupta said instead of indulging in baseless criticism of the elected government, the BJP should answer the people on issues that continue to concern them, particularly the delay in the restoration of Jammu & Kashmir’s statehood.

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He said the continued uncertainty over statehood had only deepened public anxiety and undermined the democratic aspirations of the people.

He asserted that the elected government of J&K remains committed to addressing public issues, strengthening democratic institutions and ensuring balanced development across all regions of Jammu & Kashmir. He said the politics of misinformation and confrontation would not serve the interests of the people, who expect governance, accountability and fulfilment of promises.

He urged the women office-bearers to strengthen the party at the grassroots, remain connected with the people and actively raise public issues with dedication. “The NC remains committed to protecting the interests, dignity and democratic rights of the people and will continue to work tirelessly for the inclusive development and prosperity of Jammu and Kashmir,” he added.