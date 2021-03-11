BJP will form next government in J&K: Raina

Jammu, May 29
J&K BJP chief Ravinder Raina today asserted that the party would form the government with an impressive majority in the Assembly elections. The party concluded its two-day state working committee meeting in Katra. “The Congress, the National Conference and the PDP have been rejected by the people,” he said.
Union Minister Jitendra Singh spoke on the eight years of “good governance” by the Modi-led government at the Centre. “The government focused on major reforms in governance,” he said.
