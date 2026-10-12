BJP will hold NC-led govt accountable: MP Sat Sharma

Sharma made the remarks while addressing an organisational meeting of the BJP's Akhnoor unit, accompanied by MLA Mohan Lal Bhagat.

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The meeting reviewed the prevailing political situation, ongoing party activities, preparations for upcoming programmes and the party's organisational strategy.

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Addressing party workers, Sharma said the BJP would not allow the NC-led government to evade accountability and would continue to raise issues affecting the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

“The BJP is committed to amplifying the voice of every citizen and holding the government accountable on issues affecting daily life. Our politics is rooted in public service, development and national interest,” he said.

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Sharma asserted that the gap between electoral promises and the realities on the ground must be highlighted before the public.

He also directed party functionaries to strengthen booth-level networks, improve coordination among organisational units and ensure effective outreach at the grassroots level.

MLA Mohan Lal Bhagat stressed the importance of maintaining close contact with the public, addressing local grievances and ensuring that welfare and development schemes reach intended beneficiaries.

He assured party workers that issues requiring urgent attention would be raised forcefully in the Assembly.