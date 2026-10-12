DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Jammu & Kashmir / BJP will hold NC-led govt accountable: MP Sat Sharma

BJP will hold NC-led govt accountable: MP Sat Sharma

Said party would continue to raise issues affecting the people of Jammu and Kashmir

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Jammu, Updated At : 01:34 AM Oct 12, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Jammu and Kashmir BJP president Sat Sharma. PTI file
Advertisement
J&K BJP president and Rajya Sabha MP Sat Sharma on Sunday said the party would continue to expose the shortcomings of the National Conference-led government and hold it accountable for its promises and performance.

Sharma made the remarks while addressing an organisational meeting of the BJP's Akhnoor unit, accompanied by MLA Mohan Lal Bhagat.

Advertisement

The meeting reviewed the prevailing political situation, ongoing party activities, preparations for upcoming programmes and the party's organisational strategy.

Advertisement

Addressing party workers, Sharma said the BJP would not allow the NC-led government to evade accountability and would continue to raise issues affecting the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

“The BJP is committed to amplifying the voice of every citizen and holding the government accountable on issues affecting daily life. Our politics is rooted in public service, development and national interest,” he said.

Advertisement

Sharma asserted that the gap between electoral promises and the realities on the ground must be highlighted before the public.

He also directed party functionaries to strengthen booth-level networks, improve coordination among organisational units and ensure effective outreach at the grassroots level.

MLA Mohan Lal Bhagat stressed the importance of maintaining close contact with the public, addressing local grievances and ensuring that welfare and development schemes reach intended beneficiaries.

He assured party workers that issues requiring urgent attention would be raised forcefully in the Assembly.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts