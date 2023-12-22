BJP: Won’t enter pre-poll alliance, confident of winning over 50 seats

PTI

Srinagar, December 21

The BJP will not enter a pre-poll alliance for the Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir as the party is confident of winning over 50 seats and forming the government on its own, senior leader Ashok Koul said on Thursday.

“After the elections, if there’s a need for an alliance, the party will look into it. But as of now, we are confident of crossing 50 seats with the support the BJP is getting in Kashmir,” Koul, the BJP’s general secretary, organisation, Jammu and Kashmir, told reporters here.

When asked that some political parties in Jammu and Kashmir were claiming the BJP was afraid of facing the elections in the union territory, Koul said his party was ready for the polls.

When asked that the Supreme Court’s ruling on the issue of Article 370 and how some parties in the Valley have said the decision is not acceptable to them, the BJP leader said his party’s stand was that everyone should accept the apex court’s verdict.

“I do not have an answer to that. The SC is the highest court in India. We have said it before as well that whatever decision the SC takes, everyone should accept that. The BJP feels everyone should accept the SC’s verdict,” he said.

Commenting on the issue of expulsion of the MPs from Parliament, Koul said no one should make fun of the country’s institutions.

“You saw they made fun of the Vice-President. A person who calls himself a big leader of the country shoots a video of that,” Koul said, taking a dig at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

“This is the result of the Opposition parties’ loss in three big states. No one makes such fun of institutions of the country,” he added.

The Tribune is now available on WhatsApp Channels. Click here to get all the latest updates from us on WhatsApp .

#BJP #Jammu #Kashmir #Srinagar