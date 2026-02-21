BJP Yuva Morcha protests in Jammu, seeks Rahul’s apology for ‘shirtless protest’ at AI Summit

The BJP Yuva Morcha members on Saturday held a demonstration in Jammu to counter the “shirtless protest” by Congress’ youth wing workers at the AI Impact Summit in New Delhi a day ago.

Led by Jammu and Kashmir Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) president Arun Prabhat, several dozen protesters gathered at Kachi Chawni Chowk, raised slogans against the Congress, burnt an effigy of Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, and demanded an apology from him for allegedly hurting the “honour, dignity and reputation” of the country.

A group of Indian Youth Congress (IYC) workers on Friday staged a dramatic “shirtless protest” at an AI Impact Summit exhibition hall, holding T-shirts with slogans against the government and the India-US trade deal printed on them, before being whisked away by security personnel.

Four IYC leaders were arrested and a case was also registered in the incident.

J-K BJYM president Prabhat said the Congress activists attempted to disrupt the AI Summit attended by dignitaries from across the world, thereby hurting the “honour, dignity and reputation” of the country’s 140 crore people.

He accused Rahul Gandhi of repeatedly insulting the nation at national and international forums and claimed that the Congress leader showed “sympathy” towards Pakistan and China.

“Such actions are unacceptable. Gandhi should apologise to the people of the country,” he said, adding that the BJP would not forgive the Congress for what it termed an affront to the nation’s honour.

The BJYM protest briefly disrupted traffic movement on the main road.