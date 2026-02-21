DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Jammu & Kashmir / BJP Yuva Morcha protests in Jammu, seeks Rahul’s apology for ‘shirtless protest’ at AI Summit

BJP Yuva Morcha protests in Jammu, seeks Rahul’s apology for ‘shirtless protest’ at AI Summit

J-K BJYM president Prabhat accused Rahul Gandhi of repeatedly insulting the nation at national and international forums and claimed that the Congress leader showed “sympathy” towards Pakistan and China

article_Author
PTI
Jammu, Updated At : 01:22 PM Feb 21, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
BJP Yuva Morcha activists burn an effigy of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during a protest outside the party office against the shirtless demonstration by Indian Youth Congress workers at the AI Impact Summit in New Delhi, in Jammu, Saturday, Feb. 21, 2026. (PTI Photo)
Advertisement

The BJP Yuva Morcha members on Saturday held a demonstration in Jammu to counter the “shirtless protest” by Congress’ youth wing workers at the AI Impact Summit in New Delhi a day ago.

Advertisement

Led by Jammu and Kashmir Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) president Arun Prabhat, several dozen protesters gathered at Kachi Chawni Chowk, raised slogans against the Congress, burnt an effigy of Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, and demanded an apology from him for allegedly hurting the “honour, dignity and reputation” of the country.

Advertisement

A group of Indian Youth Congress (IYC) workers on Friday staged a dramatic “shirtless protest” at an AI Impact Summit exhibition hall, holding T-shirts with slogans against the government and the India-US trade deal printed on them, before being whisked away by security personnel.

Advertisement

Four IYC leaders were arrested and a case was also registered in the incident.

J-K BJYM president Prabhat said the Congress activists attempted to disrupt the AI Summit attended by dignitaries from across the world, thereby hurting the “honour, dignity and reputation” of the country’s 140 crore people.

Advertisement

He accused Rahul Gandhi of repeatedly insulting the nation at national and international forums and claimed that the Congress leader showed “sympathy” towards Pakistan and China.

“Such actions are unacceptable. Gandhi should apologise to the people of the country,” he said, adding that the BJP would not forgive the Congress for what it termed an affront to the nation’s honour.

The BJYM protest briefly disrupted traffic movement on the main road.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts