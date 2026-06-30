The Jammu and Kashmir unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has begun preparations for the two-day visit of party president Nitin Nabin on July 6 and 7.

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Nabin is scheduled to visit Jammu to mark the birth anniversary of Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee on July 6 along with other senior party leaders.

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Addressing a meeting of BJP leaders, Member of Parliament and J&K BJP president Sat Sharma reviewed ongoing party activities and stressed the need for the successful implementation of all forthcoming party programmes at every organisational level.

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He shared details of six key programmes scheduled by the party and highlighted the significance of observing Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee’s birth anniversary on July 6 as part of the Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee Smriti Pakhwada being observed from June 23 to July 6.

He also informed party leaders that BJP National President Nitin Nabin would visit Jammu on July 6 and 7, during which he would address party workers, public meetings and organisational gatherings.

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On July 7, Nabin is expected to hold a meeting with senior BJP leaders and RSS functionaries in J&K. He is also likely to visit Udhampur the same day.

The BJP is planning a grand observance of Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee’s birth anniversary. The meeting was attended by party office-bearers, district prabharis, district presidents and district seh-prabharis from across Jammu and Kashmir.

Ashok Koul, General Secretary (Organisation), elaborated on upcoming organisational programmes and stressed the importance of holding regular meetings from the district to the booth level to strengthen the party’s grassroots network.

He called for seminars on the life and contributions of Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee on July 6, encouraged extensive plantation drives during the monsoon season and urged party leaders and workers to actively participate in the party’s digital learning programme.