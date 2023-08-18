BJP’s Ladakh leader expelled after son’s inter-religion marriage

Samaan Lateef
Srinagar, August 17
The BJP has sacked the vice-president of its Ladakh unit following his son’s marriage with a Buddhist woman, a practice considered a taboo in the region. Nazir Ahmed, aged 74, has been stripped of his primary party membership after his son’s reported elopement with the woman a month ago.
The issue
- The son of Nazir Ahmed, vice-president of BJP’s Ladakh unit, married a Buddhist woman and both are said to be untraceable.
- Party’s Ladakh president Phunchok Stanzin says the incident is deemed unacceptable by all communities.
- Ahmed says he was in Saudi Arabia for Haj pilgrimage when his son executed his court marriage. He says his family opposed the marriage.
Ahmed’s son Manzoor Ahmed is 39 years old and the woman he married is 35. Both are believed to have tied the nuptial knot way back in 2011. Last month, they formally executed the court marriage.
The decision to expel Ahmed was taken during a meeting on Wednesday, chaired by state president Phunchok Stanzin. “We had given enough time to Nazir Ahmed to clarify his involvement in the issue. The incident is deemed unacceptable by all religious communities in Ladakh as it jeopardises communal harmony and unity,” said Stanzin.
Ahmed, a long-standing BJP loyalist, said he was away for Haj pilgrimage to Saudi Arabia when his son and the woman executed a court marriage. Ahmed asserted that his family was opposed to the marriage and he had been unable to locate the couple.
“I fail to comprehend why they are attributing the responsibility of my son’s marriage to me. I have taken steps to locate him. I visited Srinagar and multiple other locations,” he added.
