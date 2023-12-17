BJP’s Mahila Morcha hails women quota Bill for J&K

PTI

Jammu, December 16

The BJP Mahila Morcha here celebrated the passage of a Bill that extended the provisions of the women’s reservation law to Jammu and Kashmir calling it a “significant step” towards empowering women in the region.

The Lok Sabha on Tuesday passed two Bills that extended the provisions of the women’s reservation law to the union territories of Puducherry and Jammu and Kashmir.

Members expressed their joy by dancing to drum beats and distributing sweets.

Sanjita Dogra, President of J-K BJP Mahila Morcha, hailed the extension of the Bill as a “significant step” towards ‘Nari Shakti,’ emphasising its role as ‘Rashtra Shakti’ — the power of the nation.

The Constitution (One Hundred and Sixth Amendment) Act, 2023, is the official name of the women’s reservation law, that seeks to provide 33 per cent reservation to women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies. “This day will be etched in India’s 75-year history as the moment when half of the nation’s population secured adequate representation in the highest legislative body,” Dogra remarked, thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi for introducing and successfully passing the Bill in both houses.

She asserted that women’s power is the nation’s power, and both women and the nation are poised to reach greater heights in the Amrit Kaal till 2047.

