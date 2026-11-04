BJP’s ‘Operation lotus’ succeeded in Kashmir with Ruhullah help, says NC

A day after Srinagar MP Syed Aga Ruhullah Mehdi announced his resignation, ending his 24-year association with the National Conference (NC), the party on Wednesday accused the Ruhullah of helping BJP to successfully execute its “Operation Lotus” in Jammu and Kashmir.

“The BJP has succeeded in pushing Aga Ruhullah out. You have seen Operation Lotus in Kashmir, which is happening in Parliament to take out MPs from parties. The BJP’s agenda has been fulfilled with the help of Aga Ruhullah Sahab. It is unfortunate for the National Conference and the people of J&K,” NC MLA Salman Sagar told reporters.

Advertisement

Sagar also questioned why Ruhullah had not approached any NC MLA to seek support for raising issues within the party.

Advertisement

Another NC MLA, Sajjad Shaheen, said the party was neither built up nor weakened by the arrival or departure of an individual.

“The National Conference is not built or weakened by the arrival or departure of an individual. Individuals come and go,” he said.

Advertisement

A three-time MLA, Ruhullah announced his decision at a rally held at Bahisht-e-Zehra Park in central Kashmir’s Budgam district on Tuesday, marking the 26th death anniversary of his father, Aga Syed Mehdi.

Ruhullah, who was elected to the Lok Sabha on an NC ticket in 2024, also hinted at forming a new political outfit in Jammu and Kashmir during an 80-minute address to his supporters.