Gen Z Speak Up !
search-icon-img
Dainik TribunePunjabi Tribune
Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Jammu & Kashmir / BJP’s ‘Operation lotus’ succeeded in Kashmir with Ruhullah help, says NC

BJP’s ‘Operation lotus’ succeeded in Kashmir with Ruhullah help, says NC

NC MLA Salman Sagar questioned why Ruhullah had not approached any NC MLA to seek support for raising issues within the party

article_Author
Adil Akhzer
Tribune News Service
Srinagar, Updated At : 03:21 PM Nov 04, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi. File photo
Advertisement

A day after Srinagar MP Syed Aga Ruhullah Mehdi announced his resignation, ending his 24-year association with the National Conference (NC), the party on Wednesday accused the Ruhullah of helping  BJP to successfully execute its “Operation Lotus” in Jammu and Kashmir.

“The BJP has succeeded in pushing Aga Ruhullah out. You have seen Operation Lotus in Kashmir, which is happening in Parliament to take out MPs from parties. The BJP’s agenda has been fulfilled with the help of Aga Ruhullah Sahab. It is unfortunate for the National Conference and the people of J&K,” NC MLA Salman Sagar told reporters.

Advertisement

Sagar also questioned why Ruhullah had not approached any NC MLA to seek support for raising issues within the party.

Advertisement

Another NC MLA, Sajjad Shaheen, said the party was neither built up nor weakened by the arrival or departure of an individual.

“The National Conference is not built or weakened by the arrival or departure of an individual. Individuals come and go,” he said.

Advertisement

A three-time MLA, Ruhullah announced his decision at a rally held at Bahisht-e-Zehra Park in central Kashmir’s Budgam district on Tuesday, marking the 26th death anniversary of his father, Aga Syed Mehdi.

Ruhullah, who was elected to the Lok Sabha on an NC ticket in 2024, also hinted at forming a new political outfit in Jammu and Kashmir during an 80-minute address to his supporters.

 

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts