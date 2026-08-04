BJP’s political narrative shifts to infrastructure in Jammu

Before the abrogation of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status in 2019, the BJP’s politics in the region largely revolved around the perceived discrimination against the Jammu region.

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Whether it was the 2008 Amarnath land row, Article 370 or the demand for equal political representation for Jammu, the BJP consistently took on Kashmir-centric political parties, raising these issues both inside and outside the Assembly despite having only a handful of MLAs.

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For years, the BJP positioned itself as the voice of Jammu. These issues helped the saffron party transform from a marginal player into the region’s dominant political force. It now holds 29 of the 90 Assembly seats, won in the 2024 elections.

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However, the party’s outreach has undergone a significant shift, with the focus now firmly on infrastructure projects rather than regional identity. With Article 370 now largely a closed chapter—mentioned mostly in the political discourse of Kashmir-based parties—the BJP’s narrative has increasingly centred on the infrastructure push undertaken by the Centre.

The party’s messaging is now dominated by projects that promise to transform the region’s connectivity and economy. The Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link, which enables Vande Bharat trains to run directly to the Valley, the under-construction Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway, AIIMS Jammu and several other projects now feature prominently in speeches by senior BJP leaders.

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The construction of multiple hydropower projects on the Chenab river is another achievement the party frequently highlights. Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh, the MP from Udhampur, often speaks about these initiatives during his public meetings, underscoring the BJP’s changing political narrative in the region.

Despite these projects, infrastructure alone does not define public satisfaction as the Jammu region continues to grapple with issues such as unemployment. The BJP can no longer campaign on historical grievances that it believes have now been addressed.

While infrastructure has undoubtedly become the BJP’s new political language in Jammu—one that even its opponents cannot ignore—elections are rarely won by concrete and steel alone.

At the same time, the BJP has stepped up its attacks on the ruling National Conference over the jobs it promised during the 2024 Assembly election campaign. The party has also defended the Centre’s position on restoring statehood, maintaining that it will be granted at an appropriate time.