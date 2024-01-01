BJP’s J&K unit releases documentary on Art 370

Our Correspondent

Jammu, December 31

The J&K unit of BJP on Sunday released a documentary on Article 370. Party’s UT president Ravinder Raina, along with MP Jugal Kishore Sharma, general secretary (organisation) Ashok Koul and other leaders released the documentary, which was screened at the Nanaji Deshmukh Library at the BJP office here. History of Praja Parishad in the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir was also released on the occasion.

Raina said Nanaji Deshmuk Library is proving a great asset not only to the party but also the general public. Ashok Koul said the documentary released today is indeed a big source of information on Article 370 and the Praja Parishad movement.

