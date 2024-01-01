BJP’s J&K unit releases documentary on Art 370

Jammu, December 31
The J&K unit of BJP on Sunday released a documentary on Article 370. Party’s UT president Ravinder Raina, along with MP Jugal Kishore Sharma, general secretary (organisation) Ashok Koul and other leaders released the documentary, which was screened at the Nanaji Deshmukh Library at the BJP office here. History of Praja Parishad in the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir was also released on the occasion.
Raina said Nanaji Deshmuk Library is proving a great asset not only to the party but also the general public. Ashok Koul said the documentary released today is indeed a big source of information on Article 370 and the Praja Parishad movement.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
ISRO launches satellite PSLV-C58; to study black holes, galaxies
At about 21 minutes into its flight, the rocket will orbit X...
North Korea's Kim orders military to 'thoroughly annihilate' US, South Korea if provoked
Kim is expected to ramp up weapons tests in 2024 ahead of th...
Sikh man in Canada wonders why police visited parents' house days before their murder, was family targeted
Jagtar Singh Sidhu and Harbhajan Kaur, both in their 50s, we...
13 cows, 2 gold rings, a treadmill on the list as Nitish Kumar declares assets worth Rs 1.64 crore
The only immovable property that he has is an apartment in D...
Denmark's Queen announces abdication after 52-year reign in New Year's eve speech
After King Frederik IX passed away on January 14, 1972, Quee...