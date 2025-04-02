BJP’s Waqf Bill aims to divert attention from unemployment, inflation: J-K’s NC leader

Jammu and Kashmir National Conference leader Mian Altaf on Wednesday said the Waqf Bill brought in by the BJP government in the Parliament is to “divert” attention of the people from issues like unemployment and inflation in the country.

Participating in the debate on the Waqf Amendment Bill in Lok Sabha, the MP from Anantnag-Rajouri seat in Jammu and Kashmir, who is also Muslim tribal leader of the region, said, “Sir, this bill will divide society. Our country is famous for secularism in the entire world. By bringing this bill and these kinds of laws, it would raise a question mark on the character of our secularism. We will be left hurt if somebody raises a question on India’s secularism.”

Altaf said, “In addition to this, much is being said on this bill from the last three months.” He termed it a “ploy” of the BJP government to “divert” the attention of the people from the issues faced by the country currently. “The emotions of the people are being instigated because today’s government doesn’t do anything for issues like unemployment and inflation.”

The government has failed to alleviate the concerns of Muslims regarding the Waqf Bill, according to Altaf. “The apprehensions of Muslims like myself regarding our rights to our lands, specifically Waqf land, have not been addressed,” he said. “Nothing concrete has been said to dispel our concerns.”

He likened India to a “bouquet”, emphasising the importance of every citizen feeling satisfied and valued. “This country is a bouquet of flowers. If one or more flowers wilt, the bouquet loses its dignity,” he explained. “India will earn dignity globally when every citizen, regardless of their background, feels satisfied and respected.”

The politician suggested that instead of introducing a new bill, the government should have amended the existing Waqf law to address any issues. “If there were problems with the current law, they could have been rectified without bringing in an entirely new law,” he said.

Furthermore, MP Altaf criticised the Waqf Bill as an attempt by the BJP government to create divisions within the Muslim community. “Let Muslims unite; don’t try to divide them, as it won’t serve your interests,” he urged.