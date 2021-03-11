Blast in agriculture field on Jammu outskirts, may be meteorite: Police

Jammu, April 24
An explosion took place in an agriculture field on the outskirts of Jammu on Sunday with police suspecting that it was caused by a lightning strike or a meteorite.
The blast was reported at Lalian village in Bishnan belt, they said.
"We suspect it to be a meteorite.... might be lightning", a police officer told PTI.
Investigation is on.
Security has been stepped in the region ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to inaugurate and lay foundation stones of development projects worth over Rs 20,000 crore in Jammu and Kashmir, including the opening of the Banihal-Qazigund road tunnel to establish all-weather connectivity between the two regions of the union territory.
