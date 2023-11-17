Blast near temple triggers panic in Poonch

Our Correspondent

Jammu, November 16

A blast near a temple in Surankote area of Poonch late on Wednesday triggered panic among local residents.

The blast occurred due to suspected grenade thrown by unidentified terrorist at around 9 pm in the remote area of the district. Splinters were reportedly found on the wall of the temple.

Police started investigation soon after the incident and Army was also called in to track the ultras behind the blast.

On Thursday morning, Army and police talked to the locals and urged them to maintain peace. The area with mix population of Hindus and Muslims has rarely witnessed incidents of communal violence.

Surankote SHO Rajesh Kumar said a blast took place near a temple after which security was strengthened.

No injuries were reported due to the blast as it was evening time and no one was present near the temple. It is learnt that some construction work was going on at the temple.

A forensics team also reached the spot on Thursday morning to collect the samples to identify the material used in the blast.

Locals said this is for the first time that a blast has happened in the area. They said that no incident was reported even during the peak of terrorism in Poonch.

