Blast outside DDC member’s house in Poonch

Jammu, September 16
A low-intensity blast occurred outside the house of a District Development Council member in Poonch district, officials said on Friday.
No one was injured in the explosion that occurred late on Thursday night.
The mysterious blast took place outside the house of DDC member Sohail Malik in Fazlabad village of Surankotl. Malik’s SUV, which was parked on the road, was damaged. Policemen and Army personnel rushed to the spot soon after the incident. An investigation into the incident is underway, officials said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Targeting PFI terror camps, NIA raids 40 sites in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh
Four detained for questioning I Incriminating material and c...
NIA books Assam man for Al-Qaida links
Charged with offences of radicalising youth and conspiring t...
'Leaked' video clips rock Chandigarh University; girl hosteller, two men held
CM Mann orders probe I NCW takes note, writes to DGP
Irrigation scam: Lookout notice against former Akali ministers Sharanjit Singh Dhillon, Janmeja Singh Sekhon
Ex-bureaucrats Sarvesh Kaushal, KBS Sidhu, KS Pannu also in ...