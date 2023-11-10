Board for construction workers enhances ex gratia sum to Rs 5 lakh

Our Correspondent

Jammu, November 9

The Jammu and Kashmir Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board (JKBOCWWB) has enhanced the ex gratia relief from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 5 lakh in case of accidental death of registered worker at construction site.

The Board also approved increase in compensation from Rs 75,000 to Rs 4.5 lakh in case of permanent disability of a registered labourer while working at construction site. The Board also increased the limit of medical assistance in case of chronic disease of registered worker from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 1.5 lakh.

Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar chaired the 21st Board of Directors (BoDs) meeting of Jammu and JKBOCWWB at Civil Secretariat in Jammu.

During the meeting, the BoDs discussed various critical issues pertaining to workforce of J&K and outlined strategic initiatives to enhance the welfare of construction workers in the region. The BoDs also deliberated on the implementation of welfare schemes, skill development programmes, and measures to enhance occupational safety along the construction sites here.

Addressing the officers during the meeting, Bhatnagar emphasised on the importance of collaborative efforts to ensure the well-being and welfare of construction workers across the UT. He said, “We must focus on creating a conducive environment that promotes welfare, skill development, and overall livelihood of labour class across Jammu and Kashmir”.

While reviewing the progress on disbursing welfare funds to workers, Bhatnagar asked the JKBOCWWB to create a centralised and user-friendly system for verification of beneficiaries so that the cases can be disposed of timely and due assistance is provided to beneficiaries.

