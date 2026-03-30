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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Bodies of 2 teen boys retrieved from Tawi River in Jammu; search on for third

Bodies of 2 teen boys retrieved from Tawi River in Jammu; search on for third

The three boys, all belonging to Kashmiri Pandit community, were swept away by a strong current near the Nagrota Sainik School on outskirts of Jammu on Sunday

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PTI
Jammu, Updated At : 06:36 PM Mar 30, 2026 IST
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The bodies of two teenage boys, who drowned in the Tawi River in Jammu on Sunday, were retrieved by rescuers on Monday, while a search was underway to trace a third boy who also drowned with them, officials said.

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The three boys, Bavish Koul (15), Sonam Dutt (16), and Aditya Pandit (15), all belonging to the Kashmiri Pandit community, were swept away by a strong current near the Nagrota Sainik School on the outskirts of Jammu on Sunday evening.

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Teams from the police, NDRF, SDRF, and local volunteers, which launched the rescue operation on Sunday, have managed to retrieve the bodies of Bavish and Aditya so far, the officials said.

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They said specially trained Army divers were mobilised on Monday morning to speed up the rescue efforts, leading to the recovery of the bodies, which have been shifted to the Government Medical College Hospital in Jammu for post-mortem.

The search operation is underway to trace Sonam, the officials said.

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According to the officials, the boys were playing volleyball on the banks of the river and later decided to take a bath.

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