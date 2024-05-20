Bodies of two missing youths recovered from Tawi

Our Correspondent

Jammu, May 19

Bodies of two youths were fished out from the Tawi river in Kishanpur Manwal area of Udhampur, two days after they were reported missing, police said on Sunday.

The belongings of Rajinder Singh and Abhikash Singh were found on the banks of Tawi river near their village at Kishanpur Manwal on Friday, shortly after they went for a bath in the water body, they said.

The police, on getting information, launched a search operation and were joined by teams of the SDRF and NDRF, following which Rajinder’s body was recovered on Saturday, the officials said.

They said a team of the Army’s nine para unit also joined the search operation which culminated with the recovery of the second body this afternoon. “Second body of Abhikash Singh was recovered on Sunday bringing the total number of deceased to two. Inquest proceedings initiated to ascertain the cause of death,” an official informed.

The bodies were handed over to their families after completion of legal formalities, the officials added. — PTI

