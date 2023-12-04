Booked for forgery 11 yrs ago, man held

Jammu, December 3
A Special team of the Economic Offences Wing, Jammu Crime Branch, apprehended an absconder Rahul Kumar Singh, who belonged to Bihar and was at large for the past 11 years. The accused was booked for forgery. However, he remained on the run to evade his arrest by changing his locations outside J&K. “The court had issued arrest warrant under Section 512 CrPC against the culprit to bring him to justice” said a spokesperson of Crime Branch. The special team of Crime Branch chased and arrested the absconder from Dehradun and produced him before the court.
