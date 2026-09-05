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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Books alone can’t make one ‘anti-national’: J-K High Court quashes PSA detention

Books alone can’t make one ‘anti-national’: J-K High Court quashes PSA detention

Court rejects detention of Kupwara academic, says possession of books with ‘dispiriting titles’ does not ‘ipso facto’ make a person a criminal

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Srinagar, Updated At : 02:02 PM Sep 05, 2026 IST
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The J&K High Court has quashed the Public Safety Act detention of Kupwara resident Shafat Maqbool Wani. File
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Possessing books with provocative or “dispiriting titles” is not, by itself, enough to brand a person a criminal and invoke preventive detention, the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh has observed while quashing the detention of a Kupwara resident under the Public Safety Act.

The court was hearing a petition filed by Shafat Maqbool Wani, who was detained by authorities in North Kashmir’s Kupwara district in 2025 on the grounds that his activities were “detrimental to the security of the State.”

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Defending the detention, the authorities told the court that the order had been passed strictly in accordance with the provisions of the J&K Public Safety Act.

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Among the grounds cited for Wani’s detention were invitations he had received to attend international academic conferences, including the Middle Eastern, South Asian and African Studies Graduate Students Conference at Columbia University and the Eighth Annual South Asia Conference at Dublin City University.

The authorities also cited the seizure of what they described as “anti-national literature” from Wani’s possession. The material included books titled ‘Construction of an Islamic Order in Hindutva Reimagination and The Saffronisation of Occupied Kashmir: Demystifying Hindutva Settlers, Colonial Designers’. The books were also attributed to Wani as their author.

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Justice Moksha Khajuria Kazmi, however, found the basis of the detention unconvincing.

The court noted that the case against Wani appeared to rest largely on an assertion that he had “inculcated a separatist ideology since his childhood” because his father was an ex-militant who had surrendered in 1990.

Calling the assertion “delusory”, the court said the preventive detention based on such an “imaginary belief” was “nothing but an unmindful exercise of power.”

The court also took note of the authorities’ reliance on the literature allegedly recovered from Wani.

While the material had “presumably weighed with the respondents” in branding him an anti-national, the court pointed out that the books had been wrongly attributed to Wani as their author.

The bench further accepted the petitioner’s contention that, as an academic scholar, he could reasonably be expected to possess a variety of literary material.

“A mere possession of the books with dispiriting titles does not ipso facto make the petitioner/detenue a criminal against whom the preventive detention was required to be invoked,” the court observed.

The High Court accordingly quashed Wani’s detention and ordered his release, subject to him not being required in any other case.

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