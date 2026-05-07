Border calm returns but lingering unease remains a year after shelling

A year after intense shelling struck RS Pura and adjoining sectors along the International Border (IB) in Jammu district following ‘Operation Sindoor’, residents say life has largely stabilised, though a sense of uncertainty continues to linger. People living in these border areas carry on with the belief that the Indian armed forces will respond firmly to any misadventure by the adversary.

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The Arnia sector near RS Pura has witnessed repeated shelling by Pakistan over the years until 2021, when both India and Pakistan agreed to strictly observe ceasefire arrangements along the borders.

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For nearly four years, the situation along the IB remained normal, allowing farmers to cultivate land close to the border fence without fear. Before 2021, frequent cross-border firing often damaged standing crops, and farmers were sometimes unable to harvest their produce.

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However, following the Pahalgam attack on April 22 last year, the situation worsened even in areas such as Kathua, Samba and Jammu districts, which are located far from the site of the attack.

Sonu Sharma, a grocery shop owner in Arnia, said residents were accustomed to ceasefire violations, but the 2021 agreement had brought a sense of stability. “What happened in May last year was not new for us, but it shattered the fragile peace and our trust in it. Now, we feel anything can happen at any time,” he said.

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He added that while people are not fearful of ceasefire violations themselves, there is growing concern for the safety of their families, particularly children.

Over the years, many residents from RS Pura, Arnia and Suchetgarh have relocated to safer areas. Some have built homes in Jammu city or other locations beyond the range of shelling. Apart from security concerns, prolonged school closures during periods of firing also affected children’s education, prompting families to move.

Tarsaim Singh, former Block Development Council chairman of Suchetgarh, said that while normalcy has returned, a sense of caution persists. “Farmers are cultivating their fields as usual. We believe any misadventure by Pakistan will be dealt with firmly by our Army and the BSF,” he said.

The BSF has implemented several measures along the border, including anti-drone systems capable of detecting and neutralising unmanned aerial vehicles from across the border.