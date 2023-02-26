Border Roads Organisation told to clear snow from Amarnath routes

PTI

Jammu, February 25

As part of its preparations for the annual Amarnath Yatra, authorities in J&K have directed the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) to clear snow from the twin routes leading to the 3,880 metre high holy cave shrine before the end of April. The yatra usually starts in June or July from the traditional 48-km long Nunwan-Pahalgam in Anantnag district and 14-km shorter Baltal in Ganderbal district, depending on the clearance of tracks and weather conditions.

Chairing the 12th high-level committee meeting of Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB) here, Chief Secretary AK Mehta stressed on marking the disaster prone areas on both the routes and ensure that utilities are not established in such areas, an official spokesperson said. Mehta directed officials to take necessary assistance from the National Disaster Response Force in this regard so that they could certify that no utility has been erected in such zones, the official said.

The BRO was directed to clear the snow from the roads on both the axis of Chandanwadi and Baltal before the end of April so that other departments are able to carry out their activities smoothly, the spokesperson said.