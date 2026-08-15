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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Border villages got roads up to zero line under BJP-led govt, says Jitendra

Border villages got roads up to zero line under BJP-led govt, says Jitendra

Said improved road and rail connectivity and other development initiatives aimed at enhancing the safety and quality of life of border residents

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Our Correspondent
Jammu, Updated At : 01:39 AM Aug 15, 2026 IST
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Union Minister Jitendra Singh leads a Tiranga Yatra upto zero line along the International Border in Kathua district.
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Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh on Friday said areas along the International Border, which had historically faced difficulties due to inadequate infrastructure and connectivity, had witnessed a major transformation under the present BJP-led Central government.

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He highlighted the construction of border bunkers, mobile towers and roads up to the zero line, 4 per cent reservation for people residing along the International Border and strengthening of border infrastructure, besides improved road and rail connectivity and other development initiatives aimed at enhancing the safety and quality of life of border residents.

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The Union Minister said this while leading a “Tiranga Yatra” up to the zero line on the Indo-Pak border in the Hiranagar sector of Kathua district.

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Dr Jitendra Singh expressed appreciation for the dedication and service of Border Security Force (BSF) personnel guarding the nation’s frontier. He said the BSF played a critical role in ensuring the country’s security both during war and in times of peace.

Paying tribute to BSF personnel deployed along the border, Dr Singh said the area had historically faced the challenge of cross-border firing, but people were now able to live peacefully and sleep without fear because they knew that soldiers remained awake through the night guarding the nation’s borders. He said the service and sacrifice of security personnel were a great contribution to the nation.

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The Minister also commended BSF personnel for their handling of the recent flood situation, saying their role went beyond border guarding. Their prompt response during emergencies, relief work and assistance to civilians demonstrated their commitment to the people and the nation.

The Minister highlighted the development witnessed in Kathua and the wider Jammu region over the past decade. He said that after 2014, the region had entered a new era of development, with major improvements in connectivity, infrastructure, healthcare, education, industry and other essential sectors.

He said the previous 10 years had witnessed unprecedented development in the region and that the BJP-led Central government had worked to address deficiencies and gaps that had accumulated over the years. He said the government had “made up for all the shortcomings” through focused development and implementation of major projects, without discrimination, ensuring that the benefits of development reached all sections of society.

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