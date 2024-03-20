Bovine smuggler booked under PSA

Our Correspondent

Jammu, March 19

Jammu police have booked a wanted bovine smuggler under stringent Public Safety Act in RS Pura area and lodged him in Central Kot Bhalwal jail.

The wanted bovine smuggler has been identified as Shakeel Mohd, a resident of RS Pura. He was booked under PSA after obtaining formal detention orders from the District Magistrate, Jammu. The bovine smuggler has been detained and subsequently lodged in jail.

It is pertinent to mention that the accused had also surfaced in an FIR under Section 295A of the IPC of Janipur police station and during questioning he confessed that he has been involved in a number of bovine smuggling cases and is continuously indulged in this crime.

Cases were registered against the bovine smuggler after it was found that he was involved in promoting bovine smuggling trade to Kashmir Valley continuously. “Despite his involvement in many FIRs, he did not mend his activities and was again involved in bovine smuggling trade,” said a police official.

“The bovine smuggler has remained successful every time in securing bails from the court and in order to refrain him from indulging in criminal activities, a dossier (PSA) was recommended against him, upon which, the District Magistrate, Jammu, issued a PSA warrant against him,” said the official.

The smuggler is booked in eight cases at Janipur, RS Pura, Nagrota, Ghagwal and Satwari.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Jammu