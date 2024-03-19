Bovine smuggler held under PSA

Our Correspondent

Jammu, March 18

A notorious bovine smuggler, identified Ghulam Murtaza, a resident of Sidhra, has been booked under Public Safety Act (PSA) for smuggling bovine animals in an organised manner posing a threat to peace and order.

Jammu police in a statement said, “The accused did not change his behaviour despite being booked under several FIRs and arrested by police in a number of cases. He continues his illegal activity of smuggling bovines and it is likely to disturb public order, particularly in Jammu district.”

According to the police, there have been at least five cases in which the accused has been booked earlier. “Keeping in view the activities of accused as these amount to propagating and creating feelings of enmity and hatred among communities, the accused was ordered to be detained under Section 8 of Public Safety Act (PSA) and has been lodged in jail,” the statement read.

It stated that action against notorious criminals is among the top priorities of Jammu police, which aims not only to take stringent action as per the law of land against notorious criminals but it is also a preventive step towards maintenance of peace and order.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Jammu