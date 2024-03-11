Bovine smuggling foiled, three held

Our Correspondent

Jammu, March 10

In its drive against bovine smuggling, Samba police foiled an attempt and arrested three smugglers. 15 bovines were rescued and a truck seized in Ghagwal area.

A police team from Ghagwal, while checking vehicles on the Pathankot-Jammu National Highway at Tapyal, signalled a truck (JK03F4511) coming from Kathua side to stop. But the driver of the vehicle accelerated the truck endangering the life of police personnel on duty after which it hit the road barrier causing damage to it.

“The alert cops successfully intercepted the vehicle and during checking 15 bovines were found laden inside the vehicle which were tied in a cruel manner and were being transported illegally without any valid permission,” an official said.

The bovine smugglers who were arrested have been identified as Razak Ahmed, a resident of Usdara in Kishtwar, Yaqoob Ali, a resident of RS Pura in Jammu district, and Mir Sain, a resident of Airwan in Kathua district.

A case has been registered under Sections 188, 336 IPC, 11 PCA Act, 3 PDPP Act at Ghagwal police station and investigation started.

