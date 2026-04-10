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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Box fitted with two grenades recovered in J-K's Rajouri, area cordoned off           

Box fitted with two grenades recovered in J-K's Rajouri, area cordoned off           

Bomb disposal squad called in to destroy the material

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PTI
Rajouri/Jammu, Updated At : 10:23 PM Apr 10, 2026 IST
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Photo for representational purpose only. PTI file
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Security forces on Friday recovered a suspected IED-type box containing two grenades in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district, prompting authorities to cordon off the area, officials said.

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Locals spotted suspicious material in the Thandipani area of the Sunderbani belt, following which security personnel rushed to the spot and secured the area, they said.

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The suspected explosive material, containing two grenades sealed inside a box, was found lying near a water body, officials added.

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A bomb disposal squad has been called in to safely destroy the material, they said.

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