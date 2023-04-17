Boy killed, 2 injured as shell explodes in Kargil

PTI

Kargil/Jammu, April 16

A 13-year-old boy was killed and two others injured when an unexploded shell went off in a remote village in Kargil district of Ladakh on Sunday. Three boys were playing near the football ground at Kurbathang when they found an unexploded mortar shell, believed to be from the Kargil War in 1999.

They started fiddling with it, resulting in its explosion, a police official said. He said Baqir (13) succumbed to his injuries while being taken to a hospital while Ali Naqi and Muntazir Mehdi of the same age were admitted to the hospital. Ladakh Lieutenant Governor, Brig BD Mishra (retd) met the injured boys in the hospital and assured them best treatment. He also announced an ex gratia of Rs 4 lakh to the next of the kin of the deceased and Rs 1 lakh each to the injured.

After people raised the issue of the presence of a large number of unexploded shells, the L-G said all such shells would be cleared from the district in a time-bound manner.