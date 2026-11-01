BR Sharma honoured with prestigious Paul H Appleby Award

The award was presented by CP Radhakrishnan, Vice-President of India and president of the IIPA, in the presence of Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh in Delhi.

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The Paul H. Appleby Award was instituted by the IIPA in honour of Dean Paul H. Appleby, on whose recommendations the institute was established in 1954.

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According to an official statement, the IIPA's J&K Regional Branch has achieved the distinction of receiving the award for the ninth time, making it the most decorated regional branch in this category.

"The IIPA J&K Regional Branch has achieved a significant distinction by receiving the Paul H. Appleby Award for the ninth time, making it the branch with the highest number of this prestigious award. This achievement is particularly noteworthy in view of the extensive IIPA network across India, comprising 26 regional branches and 43 local branches. The recognition reflects the branch's sustained commitment to excellence in public administration and its valuable contribution to the objectives of the IIPA," the statement read.

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Sharma is a 1984-batch IAS officer of the erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir cadre. He has had a distinguished administrative career spanning more than 36 years.