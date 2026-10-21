The initiative, led by the Shri Raghunath Ji Jammu Aarti Sanstha in collaboration with the Raghunath Trust, aims to revive traditional practices while enabling young women to participate actively in temple rituals and eventually serve as ‘Panditains’ or female priests.

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Speaking to ANI, Kunwrani Ritu Singh, an organiser with the Shri Raghunath Ji Jammu Aarti Sanstha, said the initiative sought to bring young women into the mainstream of temple rituals, drawing inspiration from traditions in which women participated in religious ceremonies.

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“When we traditionally worship young girls as manifestations of divinity, this initiative aims to bring them into the mainstream of temple rituals as well. I want to offer my heartfelt respects to their parents and families because this was a very bold step. It was not easy; we had to cross quite a few hurdles because we were breaking barriers,” Singh said.

She said the initiative was an effort to reconnect with India’s cultural roots and expressed pride in reviving the practice at the historic Raghunath Ji Temple.

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“Centuries ago, women participated in every ritual in the temples, and reviving this tradition from a sacred place like the Raghunath Ji Temple is a matter of great pride,” she said.

According to Singh, the programme began with just five girls and has since generated considerable interest, with around 150 aspiring participants on the waiting list.

The women underwent three months of training under scholars from Banaras and priests from local temples, learning the rituals and practices required for conducting religious ceremonies.

Singh said the initiative aimed to prepare the women to perform havans, recite mantras and independently conduct various religious rituals. She added that men and women were now participating together in the programme.

The initiative has also attracted interest from other parts of the country, with people expressing a desire to replicate the model at temples in their respective communities, she said.

Jammu Deputy Commissioner Minga Sherpa also welcomed the initiative, highlighting the voluntary participation of more than 100 female university students in the programme.

Speaking to ANI, Sherpa said the Raghunath Trust had brought together women, including students who travelled from remote and far-flung areas to pursue their education, and arranged specialised training for them.

“Raghunath Trust has brought in over 100 women for this. We especially brought in women who commute from far-off areas and study at the university. They volunteered and even took training for it. For their training, priests were specially brought in from Varanasi,” he said.

Emphasising the importance of supporting progressive initiatives, Sherpa said the administration should encourage efforts that promote positive change in society.

“Whenever there is a good new initiative, we should be supportive and back it,” he added.