Kulgam encounter: One terrorist killed, another trapped; both linked to attack on CRPF post

One terrorist was killed and another trapped in an encounter with security forces in South Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Monday, where three CRPF personnel were injured in an attack last week, police said.

“Encounter with terrorists started in Kulgam,” the Kashmir Zone Police said in a post on X.

The police said the entire area had been cordoned off with the help of the Army and other security forces.

Officials identified the two terrorists as Lateef Bhatt and Umar. While the body of one terrorist was visible, efforts were on to neutralise the second.

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The two terrorists were involved in the attack on a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) post in the same district last week.

All nearby Army units and the elite Special Operations Group (SOG) of the Jammu and Kashmir Police were involved in the encounter.

Security forces had launched a massive cordon-and-search operation in South Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Sunday night. Senior J&K Police officers also monitored the operation on the ground.

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The investigation had pointed to the alleged involvement of Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist Mohammed Lateef Bhatt, whom the police had linked to several previous attacks in South Kashmir.

A massive manhunt had been underway since Wednesday’s attack in Akhran village of Kulgam to trace the perpetrators.