Gen Z Speak Up !
search-icon-img
Dainik TribunePunjabi Tribune
Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Kulgam encounter: One terrorist killed, another trapped; both linked to attack on CRPF post

Kulgam encounter: One terrorist killed, another trapped; both linked to attack on CRPF post

Area cordoned off; Army units and J&K Police's Special Operations Group join operation following last week's attack that left three CRPF personnel injured

article_Author
Adil Akhzer
Tribune News Service
Srinagar, Updated At : 02:23 PM Nov 16, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Security personnel arrive as a cordon and search operation continues following a terror attack on a CRPF checkpoint near Mir Bazar, in Kulgam district, Jammu and Kashmir. PTI photo
Advertisement

One terrorist was killed and another trapped in an encounter with security forces in South Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Monday, where three CRPF personnel were injured in an attack last week, police said.

“Encounter with terrorists started in Kulgam,” the Kashmir Zone Police said in a post on X.

The police said the entire area had been cordoned off with the help of the Army and other security forces.

Officials identified the two terrorists as Lateef Bhatt and Umar. While the body of one terrorist was visible, efforts were on to neutralise the second.

Advertisement

The two terrorists were involved in the attack on a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) post in the same district last week.

All nearby Army units and the elite Special Operations Group (SOG) of the Jammu and Kashmir Police were involved in the encounter.

Security forces had launched a massive cordon-and-search operation in South Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Sunday night. Senior J&K Police officers also monitored the operation on the ground.

Advertisement

The investigation had pointed to the alleged involvement of Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist Mohammed Lateef Bhatt, whom the police had linked to several previous attacks in South Kashmir.

A massive manhunt had been underway since Wednesday’s attack in Akhran village of Kulgam to trace the perpetrators.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts