‘Breakthrough Prize 2025’ for Jammu varsity

The high energy physics group from the department of physics, University of Jammu, was recognised as part of the international team awarded the Breakthrough Prize 2025 in Fundamental Physics — referred to as the “Oscars of Science”.

A special media interaction was organised at the university, with the high energy physics group sharing insights into their contribution to CERN’s ALICE experiment and the broader impact of the work.

Prof Umesh Rai, Vice Chancellor, University of Jammu, congratulated Prof Anju Bhasin and her team for their achievement. “It is a breakthrough prize for this group, and a tremendous honour for the entire institution and the country that the University of Jammu’s significant contributions have been recognized internationally,” said Prof Rai.