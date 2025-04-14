DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Jammu & Kashmir / ‘Breakthrough Prize 2025’ for Jammu varsity

‘Breakthrough Prize 2025’ for Jammu varsity

The high energy physics group from the department of physics, University of Jammu, was recognised as part of the international team awarded the Breakthrough Prize 2025 in Fundamental Physics — referred to as the “Oscars of Science”. A special media...
article_Author
Our Correspondent
Jammu, Updated At : 06:17 AM Apr 14, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

The high energy physics group from the department of physics, University of Jammu, was recognised as part of the international team awarded the Breakthrough Prize 2025 in Fundamental Physics — referred to as the “Oscars of Science”.

A special media interaction was organised at the university, with the high energy physics group sharing insights into their contribution to CERN’s ALICE experiment and the broader impact of the work.

Prof Umesh Rai, Vice Chancellor, University of Jammu, congratulated Prof Anju Bhasin and her team for their achievement. “It is a breakthrough prize for this group, and a tremendous honour for the entire institution and the country that the University of Jammu’s significant contributions have been recognized internationally,” said Prof Rai.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper