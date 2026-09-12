BRICS condemns Pahalgam terror attack, calls for zero tolerance on cross-border terrorism

The BRICS grouping strongly condemned the April 2025 Pahalgam terror attack in its ‘New Delhi Declaration’ adopted on Saturday and called for zero tolerance towards cross-border terrorism, while demanding that all perpetrators and their sponsors be brought to justice.

The comprehensive 45-page document, titled ‘Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability’, marked a unified stance by the bloc against global terror, illegal financial flows, cyber fraud and emerging cross-border scam networks.

Advertisement

Leading the security outcomes of the declaration, member nations condemned the April 22, 2025 terror strike in Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir, which claimed 26 lives, mainly tourists, and left scores injured.

Advertisement

“We express strong condemnation of any acts of terrorism as criminal and unjustifiable, regardless of their motivation, whenever, wherever and by whomsoever committed,” the BRICS declaration said, while explicitly citing the deadly attack at Baisaran meadows in Kashmir’s Pahalgam area last year.

Reaffirming their commitment to combating terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, the member states called for tackling the cross-border movement of terrorists, terrorism financing, and safe havens.

Advertisement

“We reiterate that terrorism should not be associated with any religion, nationality, civilisation or ethnic group and that all those involved in terrorist activities and their support must be held accountable and brought to justice in accordance with relevant national and international law,” the joint statement said.

Demanding an unyielding stance against terror networks, the declaration said, “We urge to ensure zero tolerance for terrorism and reject double standards in countering terrorism. We emphasise the primary responsibility of States in combating terrorism.”

The ruling BJP said the Delhi Declaration represents a significant diplomatic win for India.

“No ambiguity. No double standards. On Pahalgam, BRICS is on the same page. Under PM Narendra Modi ji, India has turned its fight against terrorism into a global diplomatic consensus,” BJP national spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari said.

“Big diplomatic win for India. BRICS stands united against terrorism,” he said on X.

The BRICS leaders also pressed for the “expeditious finalisation and adoption of the Comprehensive Convention on International Terrorism in the UN framework” and called for “concerted actions against all UN-designated terrorists and terrorist entities”.

The declaration welcomed the activities of the BRICS Counter-Terrorism Working Group (CTWG) and its five Subgroups based upon the BRICS Counter-Terrorism Strategy, the BRICS Counter-Terrorism Action Plan and the CTWG Position Paper.

“We look forward to further deepening counter-terrorism cooperation. We call for an expeditious finalisation and adoption of the Comprehensive Convention on International Terrorism in the UN framework. We call for concerted actions against all UN-designated terrorists and terrorist entities,” it said.

The bloc further stressed the need to counter extremism and radicalisation, “especially among the younger generations,” through shared best practices.

“We also emphasise the importance of countering extremism and radicalisation especially among the younger generations and further stress the need to enhance cooperation among the BRICS countries and their competent authorities, including through sharing of best practices,” it said.

Beyond counter-terrorism, the declaration expressed serious concern over illicit financial flows, drug trafficking proceeds, money laundering, and the criminal misuse of virtual assets.

The member states took strong note of modern financial security threats, saying “we express serious concerns over the proliferation of organised scam networks, including cross-border fraud operations and so-called scam compounds, which exploit digital technologies, payment systems and individuals in vulnerable situations.”

Underlining the need for joint enforcement, the declaration said: “We underline the importance of coordinated international action to dismantle these illegal networks, trace and recover criminal proceeds, protect victims, and prevent the misuse of financial institutions and emerging payment methods for large-scale fraud.”

To curb economic crimes, the leaders urged enhanced cross-border cooperation among financial intelligence units, customs authorities, law enforcement agencies, tax authorities, telecom providers and technology platforms using data analytics and information sharing to effectively disrupt complex money laundering schemes.