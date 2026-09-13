BRICS unites over Pahalgam, calls for zero tolerance on cross-border terror

The BRICS grouping, for the second time in over a year, on Saturday condemned the April 2025 Pahalgam terror attack, while emphasising the need “to ensure zero tolerance for terrorism and reject double standards in countering terrorism”.

It reaffirmed its commitment to combat terrorism in all its forms, including cross-border terrorist movement, terror financing and safe havens.

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The grouping had also condemned the terror attack in its Rio de Janeiro Declaration, adopted on July 6 last year.

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In its New Delhi Declaration, adopted on Saturday, the bloc demanded that all perpetrators and their sponsors be brought to justice. The comprehensive 45-page document, titled ‘Building for resilience, innovation, cooperation and sustainability’, marked a unified stance by the bloc against global terror, illegal financial flows, cyber fraud and emerging cross-border scam networks. Member nations condemned the April 22, 2025, terror strike in Pahalgam, which claimed 26 lives, mainly tourists, and left scores injured.

“We express strong condemnation of any acts of terrorism as criminal and unjustifiable, regardless of their motivation, whenever, wherever and by whomsoever committed,” the BRICS declaration said.

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“We reiterate that terrorism should not be associated with any religion, nationality, civilisation or ethnic group, and that all those involved in terrorist activities and their support must be held accountable and brought to justice in accordance with relevant national and international law,” the joint statement said.

The ruling BJP said the New Delhi Declaration represented a significant diplomatic win for India. The BRICS leaders also pressed for the “expeditious finalisation and adoption of the Comprehensive Convention on International Terrorism in the UN framework” and called for “concerted actions against all UN-designated terrorists and terrorist entities”.

The bloc stressed the need to counter extremism and radicalisation, “especially among the younger generations”, through shared best practices.

The New Delhi Declaration’s language on the Pahalgam terror attack is almost identical to that of the Rio Declaration, and China was a signatory to both. This gives India leverage over Pakistan, a nation that has long been favoured by China in various global fora.