BRIEFS: 3 suspected drug peddlers arrested in Samba

Police have arrested three alleged drug peddlers and recovered heroin-like substance from their possession in Samba district, officials said on Thursday.

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As part of the ongoing ‘Nasha Mukt Abhiyan’, a police team was conducting checks on the link road towards Rakh Barotian in Vijaypur area, when they intercepted three persons travelling in a scooty, police said.

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During the checking, heroin-like substance was recovered from the trio—identified as Rahul Sharma, Sanju Bhagat and Nirmal Kumar—all residents of Jammu. Police have seized the contraband along with the vehicle.

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A case has been registered at Vijaypur police station under relevant sections, and further investigation is underway, officials added.

Narcotic dog squad deployed in Shopian

Police in Shopian district has deployed a canine unit to bolster efforts against drug trafficking and trade. “Intensifying efforts under the Nasha Mukt Jammu and Kashmir Abhiyan, Shopian Police in coordination with the CRPF 14th Battalion, has deployed its canine unit (Narcotic Dog Squad) to strengthen action against drug trafficking in the district,” an official statement issued Thursday said.

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Officials said as part of a special enforcement drive, trained sniffer dogs have been deployed at multiple checkpoints to detect concealed narcotics. “The canine unit plays a crucial role in identifying hidden contraband, enabling timely recovery and apprehension of those involved in illicit drug trade,” they said.

Officials said the initiative aims to disrupt the supply chain of narcotics and act as a strong deterrent for drug peddlers. Alongside enforcement measures, police has been actively conducting awareness campaigns to educate the public and foster a drug-free society, they added.

Imams, mosques join war against drugs in Anantnag

Imams and management committees of various mosques in Anantnag district have joined the government’s “war on drugs”, using their religious platform to create awareness against drug abuse, officials said on Thursday.

“In a significant community-driven initiative against the drug menace, mosques across Anantnag have extended full support to the ongoing efforts of the police in combating drug abuse and illegal narcotic cultivation,” a police official said. During congregational gatherings and through loudspeaker announcements, imams and mosque committees appealed to the public to actively participate in the “war against drugs” and refrain from engaging in or supporting any form of illegal crop cultivation, particularly narcotic substances such as cannabis and opium poppy, he said.

The announcements emphasised the social, moral, and legal consequences of drug abuse and illicit cultivation, and highlighted the importance of collective responsibility, urging families and community members to report such activities to the authorities, he said. The police appreciated the “proactive and responsible role” played by religious institutions, terming it a strong example of police-public partnership, the official said.

“Such coordinated efforts are expected to significantly contribute to the success of anti-drug campaigns and the eradication of illegal cultivation in the region,” he said.