BRIEFS: Ahead of Darbar move, CM Omar Abdullah chairs Cabinet meet in Jammu

Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday chaired a cabinet meeting to review key development initiatives and discuss governance priorities in the Union territory. This was the last cabinet meeting chaired by Abdullah in Jammu before moving offices to the summer capital, Srinagar. “Chief Minister chaired a cabinet meeting this morning in Jammu to consider key development initiatives and discuss governance priorities for the coming period,” office of CM said on X. The meeting was attended by Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Kumar Choudhary and ministers, including Sakina Itoo, Javed Ahmed Rana, Javid Ahmed Dar and Satish Sharma, officials said. Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo was also present, they said.

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Counter-terrorist exercise held at Srinagar airport

Srinagar: A multi-agency counter-terrorist exercise was conducted at the Srinagar international airport here on Thursday to evaluate real-time scenario simulation and response protocols through coordinated deployment of specialised units, officials said. The CISF at Srinagar airport conducted the annual counter-terrorist mock exercise in coordination with CRPF, local police, Airports Authority of India (AAI), BCAS, and other key stakeholders, the officials said. They said the exercise evaluated response protocols through the coordinated deployment of specialized units, real-time scenario simulation, and comprehensive testing of actions as per the Counter-Terrorist Contingency Plan, including communication channels, evacuation drills, and inter-agency coordination mechanisms. Such exercises play a vital role in enhancing operational readiness by identifying potential gaps, strengthening response capabilities through practical training, and reinforcing collective vigilance and synergy among all airport security stakeholders, the officials added.

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2 killed as factory steamer explodes in Shopian

Srinagar: A juice factory steamer exploded mid-repair, killing two persons and injuring one in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Thursday. The blast took place at Aglar on Wednesday night, injuring three persons, Saurabh Singh, Shiv Kumar, and Raj Kumar, who were repairing the steamer, they said. The three were rushed to a hospital where Saurabh succumbed to his injuries late on Wednesday night while Shiv Kumar died this morning. Raj Kumar is undergoing treatment, officials said. All three workers are residents of Uttar Pradesh, they said.