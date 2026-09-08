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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / BRIEFS: Detained Pak resident repatriated along IB in Jammu

BRIEFS: Detained Pak resident repatriated along IB in Jammu

Nazir Sadhir, a resident of Luni Pundra village in Sialkot, was handed over to Pakistani Rangers by the BSF

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PTI
Jammu, Updated At : 01:26 AM Sep 08, 2026 IST
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Jammu: A Pakistani national, who was recently apprehended after inadvertently intruding into this side, was handed over to Rangers along the International Border here on Monday, officials said.

Nazir Sadhir, a resident of Luni Pundra village in Sialkot, was handed over to Pakistani Rangers by the Border Security Force (BSF) at Golpattan Border Out-Post area, the officials said. He was nabbed in Kanachak area of Jammu on September 3 soon after he entered into Indian territory from across the border.

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The questioning of the intruder later revealed that he was a resident of a Pakistani border village and had mistakenly crossed into Indian territory, officials said.

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Accordingly, BSF troops established contact with their Pakistani counterparts and held a flag meeting with the Pakistan Rangers, following which the individual was handed over to them, the officials added.

Six held with pistol, sharp-edged weapons

Jammu: Six alleged criminals were arrested, and a pistol and some sharp-edged weapons recovered from them in Arnia area on the outskirts of Jammu on Monday, officials said.

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The arrested individuals are residents of Bishnah and the alleged members of the Khouf Gang, accused of threatening a local of Kool Kalan, Ashwani Kumar, on September 3 by displaying a pistol and ‘tokkas (sharp-edged weapons)’, according to the officials.

Acting on the complaint, police conducted an investigation and apprehended all six accused and recovered one pistol with a magazine, three live rounds and five ‘tokkas’ from their possession, the officials said.

They said further investigation into the case is underway to ascertain their involvement in other criminal activities.

NIA searches residence of 'white-collar' terror accused in Qazigund

Srinagar: The NIA on Monday carried out searches at the residence of 'white-collar' terror accused Adeel Majeed Rather at Qazigund, officials said here.The raids were conducted in connection with the Delhi blast that took place in November last year, killing more than a dozen persons and injuring 20 others. The NIA searches lasted for nearly an hour, the officials said, adding that further details were awaited.

Rather was arrested from Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh on November 7 last year for allegedly putting up threatening posters in Srinagar city. His arrest led to the police cracking a 'white-collar' terror module in which several doctors were allegedly found involved in terror activities. Rather was arrested three days before the November 10 blast near the Red Fort in Delhi.

NC leader visits family of deceased minor rape victim in Kishtwar, assures justice

Jammu: National Conference Member of Parliament Mian Altaf on Monday visited the family of the minor tribal girl who recently died during a pregnancy termination after being allegedly raped by her school teacher in a remote Chatroo village in the Kishtwar district here, officials said.The probe into the case was handed over to the Crime Branch on August 29, and so far, ten accused people, including the alleged rapist, have been arrested. An NC spokesperson said the MP visited the residence of the bereaved family at Gurinal village and expressed his condolences.

Later, Altaf also visited and met the victim's father, who is admitted to District Hospital Kishtwar. He expressed concern over the father's health and assured the family of all possible support, the spokesperson said.

He assured the family that the matter would be pursued with the concerned authorities.

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