BRIEFS: Detained Pak resident repatriated along IB in Jammu

Nazir Sadhir, a resident of Luni Pundra village in Sialkot, was handed over to Pakistani Rangers by the Border Security Force (BSF) at Golpattan Border Out-Post area, the officials said. He was nabbed in Kanachak area of Jammu on September 3 soon after he entered into Indian territory from across the border.

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The questioning of the intruder later revealed that he was a resident of a Pakistani border village and had mistakenly crossed into Indian territory, officials said.

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Accordingly, BSF troops established contact with their Pakistani counterparts and held a flag meeting with the Pakistan Rangers, following which the individual was handed over to them, the officials added.

Six held with pistol, sharp-edged weapons

Jammu: Six alleged criminals were arrested, and a pistol and some sharp-edged weapons recovered from them in Arnia area on the outskirts of Jammu on Monday, officials said.

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The arrested individuals are residents of Bishnah and the alleged members of the Khouf Gang, accused of threatening a local of Kool Kalan, Ashwani Kumar, on September 3 by displaying a pistol and ‘tokkas (sharp-edged weapons)’, according to the officials.

Acting on the complaint, police conducted an investigation and apprehended all six accused and recovered one pistol with a magazine, three live rounds and five ‘tokkas’ from their possession, the officials said.

They said further investigation into the case is underway to ascertain their involvement in other criminal activities.

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