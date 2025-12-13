Briefs: One dead, three injured in Doda road mishap

Jammu: A man was killed and three persons were injured when their car rolled down a hilly road into a nallah in Doda district on Friday, officials said. The accident occurred at Jhinhini nallah in Thanalla area after the vehicle skidded off the Bhaderwah-Chamba road. The car was on its way from Kishtwar to Chamba when the incident occurred, they said, adding that the injured were taken to a nearby hospital.

Advertisement

Construction firm warns workers against strike

Jammu: The construction company building the Ratle Hydroelectric project in Kishtwar district warned its workers against any strike, pointing out that it could hamper work. The local management of Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Ltd said, “It has come to our attention that there have been discussions and attempts to organise a labour strike. We strongly advise all employees and workers to refrain from participating in any such strike”. The management said any strike or work stoppage is strictly prohibited and will be considered a breach of contract and will lead to severe consequences. — OC

Advertisement