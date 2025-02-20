Briefs: Over 500 gm heroin seized in Rajouri

Jammu: Heroin weighing more than 500 gm was seized from the house of an arrested drug peddler in Rajouri district on Wednesday, police said. The seizure was made from the house of Jaswinder Kumar alias Sonu at Lamberi in Nowshera sector, a police officer said. Kumar, the alleged kingpin of a drug-peddling racket, was arrested on February 4. Based on his disclosure, two of his aides were arrested from Sair Bhawani village in Nowshera on February 14 with 6 kg high-grade heroin worth Rs 30 crore. — PTI

Troops open fire after suspicious activity along LoC

Jammu: Army troops opened fire after observing suspicious movement along the Line of Control (LoC) in Sunderbani sector of Rajouri on Wednesday. Official sources informed that the troops deployed in forward area close to LoC witnessed suspicious movement near the border fence and opened fire in the direction. Movement of terrorists has increased in areas close to LoC in recent days. Army and other security forces have also strengthened deployment in the border areas in wake of increased terror activities. — OC

7 houses gutted in fire in remote Ramban village

Banihal/Jammu: Seven houses were gutted in a fire that broke out in a remote village in Ramban district on Wednesday, said officials. The fire broke out in a house at Syedpora hamlet of Chamalwas in Banihal area during the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday and spread to adjoining houses, they said. Fire and emergency services department rushed several tenders and doused the flames after hours of intense fire fighting operation, they said. The officials said the cause of the fire was not known immediately. — PTI