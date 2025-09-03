DT
Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Briefs: Security forces launch search operation in Poonch

Briefs: Security forces launch search operation in Poonch

PTI
Jammu, Updated At : 03:45 AM Sep 03, 2025 IST
Security forces personnel during a search operation in Poonch. File photo
Jammu: Security forces on Tuesday launched a cordon and search operation in several villages of Poonch district, officials said. The joint search operation by special operations group (SOG) of local police and CRPF was underway in Soyian Katha, Banjola forest, Jallian-Azamabad, Khanetar Mohalla, Kalsan and Dupriana following specific information about movement of some suspected persons, the officials said.

They said SOG along with troops of Rashtriya Rifles also conducted searches at Kotli Bawin Ghali in Manjakote, Behra Kasab and Topa and Manglaanu Mankote in Mendhar on Monday but no one was arrested during the day-long operation. On Monday, Army troops foiled an infiltration bid by engaging a group of terrorists attempting to sneak into this side in Balakot area of Mendhar.

3 chargesheeted in crypto investment fraud in Jammu

Jammu: Three persons were chargesheeted in a cryptocurrency investment fraud case in Jammu city, said officials. They allegedly lured victims on the pretext of offering high returns through crypto coin investments. The case was registered on a complaint by Riaz Ahmed Zargar, who alleged that he and his relatives were cheated of Rs 6.3 lakh, they said. The accused have been identified as Bhagwati Sharana Diwedi of Ayodhya, Syed Riaz Ahmed of Doda, and Avtar Singh Khalsa of Jammu, they added. A preliminary inquiry by Cyber Crime Investigation Centre for Excellence suggested substantial evidence of fraud, leading to registration of a case.

2 booked for cheating, criminal conspiracy

Srinagar: The Crime Branch Kashmir on Tuesday booked two people for cheating and criminal conspiracy over fake contract promises, a spokesperson of the agency said here. The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Crime Branch registered a case against Kumail Ansari and Yetsen Kumar, following a joint complaint alleging cheating and criminal conspiracy, the spokesperson said. According to the complainant, the accused falsely posed as influential individuals capable of securing contracts in the NHPC and the defence sector, he said. “They allegedly induced the victims to pay substantial sums of money based on these fraudulent claims. However, no contracts materialised, clearly pointing to deception and fraud,” the spokesperson said. During the course of a preliminary inquiry ordered in 2023, it was prima facie established that the accused had cheated the complainants through impersonation and deliberate misrepresentation, he said.

