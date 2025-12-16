BRIEFS: Two arrested for attacking police officer in Jammu

Two persons were arrested on Monday, a day after a sub-inspector of the Jammu and Kashmir Police was injured in an attack by a group here, officials said.

Sub-Inspector Nitin Khajuria, posted at the Bakshi Nagar police station, was attacked on Sunday evening by four people travelling in a Thar.

The accused — Rishab, Munna D, and two unidentified individuals — attacked him with a sharp weapon and also brandished a pistol, a police spokesperson said, adding that Khajuria sustained injuries and was rushed to Government Medical College Hospital in Jammu.

Taking cognisance of the incident, a case was registered at Bakshi Nagar police station, and special teams were formed to apprehend the accused, he said.

Police teams traced two of the accused to the Nikki Tawi area. While on the run in the darkness in the Tawi area, Rishab and Munna D fell and suffered injuries, the spokesperson said.

Both were arrested and taken to GMC Hospital in Jammu for treatment, he said.

Efforts are being made to identify and apprehend the two remaining suspects, he added.

Man held for using VPN application in Rajouri

A man was arrested for using a banned Virtual Private Network (VPN) application on his mobile phone in Rajouri district, police said on Sunday. Authorities in the twin border districts of Rajouri and Poonch ordered suspension of all VPN services for two months on November 28-29, citing potential misuse of such platforms for unlawful activities. Mohd Qasim, a resident of Khablan Thanamandi, was arrested after a police party found a suspicious banned VPN application installed on his mobile phone in violation of the orders issued by the district magistrate, a police spokesman said.

Police attach drug peddler’s property in Udhampur

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Monday attached the immovable property of a drug peddler in here in Udhampur district, officials said.

The attached property, comprising a residential house built on land in the Narsoo area, belonged to drug peddler Makhan Din, they said.

During the course of investigation in connection with a case of narcotics smuggling, detailed financial scrutiny and backward link analysis revealed that the accused had allegedly acquired the said immovable property through proceeds of narcotics, they said. Based on these findings, the competent authority passed the attachment order.