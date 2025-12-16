DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Jammu & Kashmir / BRIEFS: Two arrested for attacking police officer in Jammu

BRIEFS: Two arrested for attacking police officer in Jammu

article_Author
PTI
Jammu, Updated At : 03:45 AM Dec 16, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Two persons were arrested on Monday, a day after a sub-inspector of the Jammu and Kashmir Police was injured in an attack by a group here, officials said.

Advertisement

Sub-Inspector Nitin Khajuria, posted at the Bakshi Nagar police station, was attacked on Sunday evening by four people travelling in a Thar.

Advertisement

The accused — Rishab, Munna D, and two unidentified individuals — attacked him with a sharp weapon and also brandished a pistol, a police spokesperson said, adding that Khajuria sustained injuries and was rushed to Government Medical College Hospital in Jammu.

Advertisement

Taking cognisance of the incident, a case was registered at Bakshi Nagar police station, and special teams were formed to apprehend the accused, he said.

Police teams traced two of the accused to the Nikki Tawi area. While on the run in the darkness in the Tawi area, Rishab and Munna D fell and suffered injuries, the spokesperson said.

Advertisement

Both were arrested and taken to GMC Hospital in Jammu for treatment, he said.

Efforts are being made to identify and apprehend the two remaining suspects, he added.

Man held for using VPN application in Rajouri

A man was arrested for using a banned Virtual Private Network (VPN) application on his mobile phone in Rajouri district, police said on Sunday. Authorities in the twin border districts of Rajouri and Poonch ordered suspension of all VPN services for two months on November 28-29, citing potential misuse of such platforms for unlawful activities. Mohd Qasim, a resident of Khablan Thanamandi, was arrested after a police party found a suspicious banned VPN application installed on his mobile phone in violation of the orders issued by the district magistrate, a police spokesman said.

Police attach drug peddler’s property in Udhampur

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Monday attached the immovable property of a drug peddler in here in Udhampur district, officials said.

The attached property, comprising a residential house built on land in the Narsoo area, belonged to drug peddler Makhan Din, they said.

During the course of investigation in connection with a case of narcotics smuggling, detailed financial scrutiny and backward link analysis revealed that the accused had allegedly acquired the said immovable property through proceeds of narcotics, they said. Based on these findings, the competent authority passed the attachment order.

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts