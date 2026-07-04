Brigadier Usman remembered on ‘Jhangar Day’

The Rajouri administration in collaboration with the army on Friday organised a walkathon from Bhawani village to Jhangar to commemorate ‘Jhangar Day’ and pay homage to Brigadier Mohammad Usman, the “Lion of Nowshera”.

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The march was flagged off by Rajouri Deputy Commissioner Abhishek Sharma, who led the participants in the walkathon. The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from officers, students, volunteers, locals, teachers, self-help groups, anganwadi workers and officials from different departments.

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Holding the Tricolour aloft and raising patriotic slogans, the participants marched with great enthusiasm.

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At the Brigadier Mohammad Usman Memorial, floral tributes were paid to the valiant soldier, who attained martyrdom on July 3, 1948, while defending Jhangar during the Indo-Pakistan War of 1947–48.

Remembered for his fearless leadership in the defence of Nowshera and the recapture of Jhangar, Brigadier Usman’s indomitable spirit and unwavering devotion to the nation remain a shining example of courage and selfless service.

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The Deputy Commissioner highlighted the importance of remembering the sacrifices of the brave soldiers and urged the younger generation to draw inspiration from their patriotism, dedication and sense of duty towards the nation.

The walkathon concluded with a pledge by all participants to uphold the values of patriotism, national unity and selfless service, while carrying forward the glorious legacy of Brigadier Mohammad Usman.