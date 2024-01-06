Bring out white paper on power pact with Rajasthan: National Conference to J&K administration

Our Correspondent

Jammu, January 5

The National Conference (NC) on Friday asked the government to bring out a white paper on the agreement between Jammu and Kashmir State Power Development Corporation (JKSPDC) and Rajasthan Urja Vikas and IT Services Limited, claiming that it has created a lot of “misgivings” among the people.

UT’s resources being given for song Power pacts usually last a maximum of 20 years. In this case, it’s for 40 years at a price which is unknown. There is a feeling that J&K’s resources are being bartered away. Imran Nabi Dar, NC spokesperson

Party spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar said the agreement has stirred the hornet’s nest as the terms and conditions on the face of it are seemingly to the disadvantage of J&K.

“Normally, power purchase agreements usually last for a maximum of 20 years. However in this case they are signing it for 40 years at a pre-negotiated price which is also unknown. There has been a feeling of betrayal amongst the people of J&K that their resources are being bartered away,” Dar said. The 850 MW Ratle Hydroelectric Project in Kishtwar district would supply electricity to Rajasthan for 40 years as per the agreement.

He further said the fresh agreement to provide electricity to Rajasthan for a period of 40 years has further added to the looming skepticism.

“The government should bring out a white paper on the agreement informing people about its underlying purpose and what benefits will J&K reap from it,” he said.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Jammu #Kashmir #Rajasthan